Values First Advisors Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 110,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,779. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $814.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $488,473.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,816.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,847 shares of company stock worth $3,238,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Stories

