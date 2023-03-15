Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 147.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.45. 2,997,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,871. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

