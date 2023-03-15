Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 380 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MAA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.25. 245,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.48.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

