Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 413 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.55. 486,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

