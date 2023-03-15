Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.1% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 423,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Olin’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

