Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $331.32. 200,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,523. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

