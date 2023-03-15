Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 806 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in argenx by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in argenx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in argenx by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Down 1.2 %

ARGX traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.63. 56,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.07. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $267.35 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 71.67% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -9.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.50.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

