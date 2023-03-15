Vanda Murray Purchases 6,541 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Vanda Murray purchased 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £18,903.49 ($23,038.99).

Marshalls Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Marshalls stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 294.40 ($3.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,215,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 329.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,551.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 733 ($8.93).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 7,894.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Marshalls

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.