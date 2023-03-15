VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 4,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Get VanEck Indonesia Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 756.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 117,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,264,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 714.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 74,135 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.