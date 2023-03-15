Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $29,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

