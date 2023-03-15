Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Boosted by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VSS opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

