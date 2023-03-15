Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,863,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 14,071,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,039,235. The stock has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

