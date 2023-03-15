Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Hofer & Associates. Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.8% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.88. 763,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.69. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

