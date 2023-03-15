Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,328. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.02.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

