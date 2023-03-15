Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. 4,028,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,729. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

