Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

