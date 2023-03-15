Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VTV traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.22. 1,552,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,442. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.41.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.