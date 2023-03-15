Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 147.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.94.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.88. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

