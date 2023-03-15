VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 93.54% and a negative net margin of 12,752.30%.
VBI Vaccines Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 244,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,678. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,209,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 205,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 45.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 322,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.