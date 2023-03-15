VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 12,752.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 177,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 135,125 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

