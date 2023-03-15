VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 12,752.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 211.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 205,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,957 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.