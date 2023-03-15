VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 12,752.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 233,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,694. The company has a market cap of $93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 129,352 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 190.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

