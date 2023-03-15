Venus BUSD (vBUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.60 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.21 million and approximately $54.60 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00409367 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,776.26 or 0.27677341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02198588 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75,294,981.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.