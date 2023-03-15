Verastem’s (VSTM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verastem by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $37,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

