Verastem’s (VSTM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.
Verastem Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.13.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
