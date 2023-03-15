Versant Capital Management Inc Has $28,000 Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $13,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,229,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NWN stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 201,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,040. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.