Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,514 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 751.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,327 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 361,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. 2,344,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,051. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

