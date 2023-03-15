Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 2,069 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.90. 11,100,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

