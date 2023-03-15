Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 807 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,332,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

