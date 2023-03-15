Versant Capital Management Inc Takes $282,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.02.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.84. 30,448,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,039,582. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $507.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

