Versant Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 937,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.