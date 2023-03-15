Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $65,274.86

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $65,274.86 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00340545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00082081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00613710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00534013 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009647 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,314,597 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

