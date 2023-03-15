Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 12,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -278.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

