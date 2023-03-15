Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,689 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Viad worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Viad by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

VVI traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. 51,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.50 million, a PE ratio of 174.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.77. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viad Profile

VVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.