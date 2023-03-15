Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Up 16.6% in February

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 347,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Viad Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,716. The stock has a market cap of $426.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Viad has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $44.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

Institutional Trading of Viad

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Viad by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Viad during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Viad

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

