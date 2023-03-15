Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading Down 0.9%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNRAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vicinity Centres from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Vicinity Centres from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.