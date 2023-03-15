Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 357.14% from the stock’s current price.

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,708,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 207,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

