Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 218,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,695,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

