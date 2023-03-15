Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSTO. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. 467,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,032. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $457,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $594,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.