Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Vita Life Sciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About Vita Life Sciences
Further Reading
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.