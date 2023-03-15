Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Down 10%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.26. Approximately 809,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 673,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTLE. Raymond James raised their target price on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Vital Energy Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of $717.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

