Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Sells $82,769.28 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $82,769.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at $355,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,124 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $16,737.12.

SEAT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 316,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.94. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $12.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $388,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 705,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

