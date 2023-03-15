Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.41 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $92.56 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.41 or 0.00013800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00033815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00213319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,693.65 or 1.00076190 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.54523938 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $11,258,520.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.