Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.
Wacoal Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Wacoal Company Profile
Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.
