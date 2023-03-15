Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 1,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its position in Waldencast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

