Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 1,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
