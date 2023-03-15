Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,834,275 shares of company stock valued at $964,883,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.02. 5,631,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,421. The stock has a market cap of $374.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

