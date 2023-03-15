Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $16.37 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and $1.55 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,023,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,047,939 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

