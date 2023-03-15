Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Tops $2.34 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $51.31 million and $2.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,272,748 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

