WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.27. The company had a trading volume of 906,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,099. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

