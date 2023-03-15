WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,657,000. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.4% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,114,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 822.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,905 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,654. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.