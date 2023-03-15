WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $15.73 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,734,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 1.1% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after buying an additional 129,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.84. 498,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,198. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

